Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 11,800 Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $224.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.78. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

