Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 29,300 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.