NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,468 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,882,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,201,000 after acquiring an additional 467,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

