Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 22,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $179.96 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $516.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

