Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of CMS opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

