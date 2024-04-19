Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $109.17 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $228.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.94.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,285 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,428 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

