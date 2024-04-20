CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $213.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.70.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.