Loop Capital Downgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Hold

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

