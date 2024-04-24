Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RNAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 845.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 22,472 shares of company stock valued at $365,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee owned 0.98% of Cartesian Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

