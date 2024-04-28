Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after buying an additional 1,466,330 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after buying an additional 1,080,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,996,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after buying an additional 884,702 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 728,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 527,876 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after buying an additional 334,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

