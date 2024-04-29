California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Roku worth $20,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.35 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

