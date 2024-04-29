GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 563 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $178.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.20. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.00 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,030.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

