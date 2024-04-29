Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,141 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 503.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMF. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 66.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 789,742 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 132.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 342,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 195,473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the third quarter worth $923,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 46.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 262,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $137,767.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,377,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 68,143 shares of company stock valued at $449,600 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DMF stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

