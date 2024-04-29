Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 92,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $204,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 62,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $65.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

