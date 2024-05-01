919 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

NYSE WNS opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.59%. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

