Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 79.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,035,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 457,494 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 142,083 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DYN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $5,887,754.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,431,660.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $5,887,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 903,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $137,709.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,020.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock worth $44,368,530. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

