Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $34,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,814,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after purchasing an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,163 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $230.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $184.15 and a 1-year high of $241.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

