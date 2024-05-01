Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 108,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $645,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $669,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 546.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBRT. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 83.74, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.71%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

