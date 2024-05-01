Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $73.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

