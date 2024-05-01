Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis Sells 376 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,272.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16.

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64.

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $370.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.96 and its 200 day moving average is $348.19.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 32,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $2,862,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

