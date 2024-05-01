Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 439.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.