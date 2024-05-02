California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Vontier worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $1,451,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Vontier by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

