Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 120,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of CMP opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $502.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -41.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

