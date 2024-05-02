Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 120.24% and a negative net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,944,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

