DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 1.8 %

DTEA stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.66.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

