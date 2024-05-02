Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Evergy has set its FY24 guidance at $3.73 to $3.93 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evergy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Evergy has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

