Federated Hermes Inc. Has $834,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $98.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

