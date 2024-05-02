First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group Price Performance
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Savings Financial Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.