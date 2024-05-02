First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.06 on Thursday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

