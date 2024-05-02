GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 281 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 281 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.4 %

FIX opened at $301.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.94 and a 200-day moving average of $237.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.45 and a fifty-two week high of $335.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.90%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

