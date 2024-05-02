GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

