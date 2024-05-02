Headlands Technologies LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after acquiring an additional 460,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $129.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.