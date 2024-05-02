Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,324 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Kaman worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kaman by 89.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Kaman by 76.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kaman by 23.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

