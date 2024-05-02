OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.