Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ooma were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,671,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after acquiring an additional 64,414 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 15.4% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 146.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 9.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at $291,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.33 and a beta of 0.81. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.46 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

