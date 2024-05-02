Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in QuantumScape were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 72.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 115,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 48,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,776.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:QS opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

