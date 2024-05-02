Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,000 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Compugen worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Compugen alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Price Performance

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compugen

About Compugen

(Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.