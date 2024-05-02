Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Trading 1.5% Higher

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.26. 213,602 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 196,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 218,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

