Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1,791.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,835,000 after purchasing an additional 676,119 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,954,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,876 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

JEPQ stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

