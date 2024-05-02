Signaturefd LLC Sells 590 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $98.81 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

