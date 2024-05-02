State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

KOS stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $507.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

