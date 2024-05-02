Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,843 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $143,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 686,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,870,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $46.73 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.