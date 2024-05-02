Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,420 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,931,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,241,000 after buying an additional 444,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 176,477 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,438,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after buying an additional 139,952 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

EQNR stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

