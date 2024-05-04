CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of CF Industries worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

