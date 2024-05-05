Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Legacy CG LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 32,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

