First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $132.96 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.12.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

