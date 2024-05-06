Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,991 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Expedia Group worth $65,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Expedia Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,577 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $115.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

