United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $240.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $218.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $262.40 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $262.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 23.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,551.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,551.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,790 shares of company stock worth $33,572,685. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

