Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

KRYS has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $161.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2,022.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.11. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $83.38 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,591. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 128.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $1,056,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 32.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

