Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.91 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AECOM worth $29,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AECOM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

