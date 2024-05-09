Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 87.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 245.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $272.78 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.